FredNats shut out in Fayetteville opener

Jeremy De La Rosa had a pair of hits and Bryan Caceres pitched five solid innings, but the FredNats gave up six runs combined in the 6th and 7th innings to fall 9-0 in the series opener at Segra Stadium in Fayetteville, N.C.

The FredNats threatened a few times early, leaving men on base in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th innings. Fayetteville scored single runs in the 3rd and 5th innings to lead 2-0 and the door was wide open for the FredNats, but they were unable to get on the board to put the pressure on. Caceres stranded a total of six runners on base and did not walk a man, but he takes the loss and falls to 3-3 on the season.

Rhett Kouba was excellent for the Woodpeckers out of the bullpen, pitching four innings, giving up just two hits – both to De La Rosa – and he struck out eight. The FredNats struck out a total of 14 times in the game.

Fredericksburg will try to bounce back tomorrow when they send 2018 first round pick Mason Denaburg to the hill for his second start of the season. 7:05 first pitch at Segra Stadium.

