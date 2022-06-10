FredNats, Hillcats split Thursday doubleheader

The FredNats and and Lynchburg Hillcats split a doubleheader on Thursday night at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Lynchburg came from behind to steal game one by a score of 9-7, and the FredNats dominated game two, winning 8-1.

After Lynchburg scored five runs in the 2nd inning of game one off Andry Lara, the FredNats methodically engineered a comeback. Fredericksburg took advantage of two Lynchburg errors to make it 5-1. Lara settled in and held the Hillcats down, and the FredNats took advantage in the 4th inning, scoring six runs. A slew of walks and mishaps by the Hillcats fueled the inning, but Sammy Infante got the big hit to give the FredNats the lead, a two-run double to make it 7-5.

Lynchburg scored four runs in the final four innings off Orlando Ribalta and Todd Peterson, and the FredNats left runners on the corners in the 6th inning to miss out on a key scoring chance. Lynchburg held on to win by a score of 9-7.

The FredNats roared back in Game 2 in resounding fashion, using a solid start from Andrew Alvarez and a three-hit effort by TJ White to power an 8-1 win.

Alvarez turned in five strong innings of three-hit ball to card his second win of the season. The lefty struck out five, and he combined with relief men Bryan Pena and Marlon Perez to strand nine Hillcats on base.

White continued a torrid pace in the month of June, generating a game-best three hits. He drove in two and scored once as the FredNats scored in five of seven innings. Jacob Young, Jeremy De La Rosa, Brady House and Leandro Emiliani all finished with one RBI. Emiliani picked up a pair of doubles and now has seven hits in the series. Sammy Infante scored twice.

The FredNats are now two games behind the Carolina Mudcats for first place in the Carolina League North Division. There are a dozen games left in the first half. RHP Jackson Rutledge will look to pitch the FredNats to a series win tomorrow.

First pitch is slated for 7:05 pm ET.

