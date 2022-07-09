Fredericksburg pitching stays hot: Nats make it 10 wins in last 11
For the second straight night, FredNat pitching held the Lynchburg Hillcats to just one run, and the FredNats won their 10th game in the last 11 with a 4-1 victory on a Firework Friday night. Jacob Young hit a leadoff home run for his first career professional homer, and Andry Lara earned his first home win of the season.
Young homered on the first batter of the game for the FredNats, a no-doubter to left field. Leandro Emiliani drove in the second run of the game in the 4th inning after a Jeremy De La Rosa double, and then De La Rosa himself drove in an insurance run in the 8th inning with his second double of the game. The 4th run was more insurance, and it was scored by De La Rosa on a wild pitch.
The lone run in the game for the Hillcats came in 5th inning on a double by Jake Fox.
Lara pitched five innings and allowed seven hits and one earned run with five strikeouts and no walks. Cody Greenhill was electric in relief, pitching three perfect innings with six strikeouts. Riggs Threadgill finished out the win for his second save of the year.
De La Rosa had two doubles and an RBI, and Young finished a double short of the cycle after a three-hit night. Emiliani also had two hits and an RBI.
The FredNats are now 11-2 in the 2nd half and have at least guaranteed a series split with the Hillcats. Game five of the series is tomorrow at 6:05 p.m. with Jackson Rutledge on the mound for the FredNats.