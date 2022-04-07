Fredericksburg Nationals announce 2022 Opening Day roster

The Fredericksburg Nationals, in conjunction with the Washington Nationals, have announced the Opening Day roster for 2022.

The roster will feature 20 players who appeared on the field for the FredNats last year. LHP Dustin Saenz, RHP Rodney Theophile, RHP Brendan Collins, RHP Andry Lara, LHP Bryan Peña, RHP Tyler Schoff, LHP Andrew Alvarez, RHP Karlo Seijas, and RHP Pedro Gonzalez will return on the mound. Catchers Geraldi Diaz and Steven Williams will be back behind the plate. Pitchers Jackson Rutledge and Cole Quintanilla will return but will begin the year on the Injured List.

Infielders Branden Bossiere, Junior Martina, Leandro Emiliani, and Viandel Peña all return to the FredNats diamond. Outfielders Jacob Young and Jeremy De La Rosa will be back to patrol the outfield at Virginia Credit Union Stadium. Braian Fernandez will rejoin the team after playing in 46 games for the FredNats this season. He will begin the year on the IL.

Among the new faces will be 2021 1st round pick Brady House. The 18-year-old from Winder, Georgia played in 16 games in the Florida Complex League last summer, batting .322 with four home runs and 12 RBIs. He is expected to start at shortstop for the FredNats. He is the number 1 position player prospect in the Nationals organization, according to MiLB.com.

The roster will also feature RHP Andry Lara. The number 6 prospect in the Washington system, the electric 19-year-old from Coro, Venezuela split time between the FCL and Fredericksburg last summer. Other top 30 prospects include outfielders TJ White and Jeremy De La Rosa, outfielder/first baseman Branden Bossiere, and LHP Dustin Saenz.

