Fredericksburg brings in partner to lead booking at convention center, ballpark

Published Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, 6:07 pm

Oak View Group Facilities will begin operating and managing the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center and booking entertainment at the soon-to-open new ballpark in Fredericksburg.

Oak View Group was retained by the Silber Family, the owners of the new Fredericksburg Nationals baseball team, which will open its home schedule on April 23 in a state-of-the-art ballpark adjacent to the Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center.

The Silber Family reached an agreement with Silver Companies, the owner of the facility, to lease the facility to better coordinate and expand events in this complex.

Oak View Group Facilities has a history in delivering new event content and programming opportunities for its many clients; including Rupp Arena in Lexington and the CHI Health Center in Omaha.

“They are the perfect partner to come in and expand offerings at the convention center, and help us attract fans to the entire complex – whether for a baseball game, a concert, a consumer expo event, weddings, and so many other corporate and community events. Their national reputation and resources married with their desire to expand opportunities for the entire Fredericksburg community is very exciting,” FredNats Chairman Art Silber said.

The Fredericksburg Expo & Conference Center features 80,000 square feet of exhibit hall space that can accommodate 380-10’x10’ trade show booths, or can be transformed into the perfect space for up to 3,400 patrons for a concert or live attraction.

The Fredericksburg Nationals baseball stadium is also designed to host corporate events in its Club and suite areas, and to hold concerts with a 5,000-seat plus capacity.

Oak View Group and the Silber Family are coordinating plans for a concert series in the ballpark with performances beginning in May.

“Oak View Group becomes an advocate for Fredericksburg,” said Fredericksburg City Manager Tim Baroody. “With an on-going presence in all three of the entertainment meccas – LA, New York and Nashville – Oak View Group provides us with a significant new brand reach that we wouldn’t have otherwise. None of this is accidental. City Council had a vision and is executing to advance economic development by leveraging exciting partnerships. Oak View Group regularly conducts meetings with agents, managers, and promoters and thus will ensure tours and attractions route through Fredericksburg and make our region a priority play for a venue of our size.”

“We look forward to working with the Silber Family in bringing events and attractions to Fredericksburg,” said Peter Luukko, chairman of Oak View Group Facilities. “The Expo & Conference Center and new ballpark are prime locations to bring new and exciting opportunities for residents throughout the region, and bring new visitors to Fredericksburg.”

