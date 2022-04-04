Frederick County: Expect delays on Monday on Route 522

A series of brief closures are scheduled for Monday on southbound Route 522 (Front Royal Pike) in Frederick County.

The closures allow contractors to unload steel girders as part of the Opequon Creek bridge replacement project just south of Route 644 (Parkins Mill Road). Traffic stoppages are expected to take place between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., with each one lasting for approximately 15 minutes.

Southbound Route 522 motorists can expect traffic delays and may wish to consider using alternate routes.

Route 522 in the area of the Opequon Creek bridges has been limited to a single lane northbound and southbound since October 2021. Median-crossover lanes allow both directions of traffic use the northbound bridge while contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation replace the southbound span. A barrier separates northbound and southbound drivers, and the work zone speed limit is 45 miles an hour.

The new Route 522 bridge is being constructed in approximately the same location as the current bridge, but will be slightly higher and wider. The roadway approaches will be widened and new guardrail will be installed. A six-foot wide paved shoulder will be provided on the right side of the new bridge.

On July 1, 2021, VDOT awarded a $2,241,835.43 contract to Fairfield-Echols LLC of Fishersville. The project is scheduled for completion in fall 2022. All work is weather permitting.

More details about the Route 522 Opequon Creek bridge project are found at www.virginiadot.org/projects/staunton/frederick_county_8211_route_522_front_royal_pike_opequon_creek_bridge_replacement.asp.

