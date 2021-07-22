first bank  

Four arrested in online minor solicitation sting

Augusta Free Press

Published Thursday, Jul. 22, 2021, 5:02 pm

The Staunton Police Department recently conducted a task force investigating the online solicitation of minors.

Staunton Police is a member agency of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.  The following individuals were arrested with the assistance of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force on the following charges:

Trevor Alan Kathan, 23, of Lynchburg

  • Five counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15
  • One count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor

Aaron Delonte Ferguson, 33, of Heathsville

  • Nine counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15
  • One count of attempted indecent liberties with a minor

Patrick Allen Wilt, 49, of Staunton

  • Five counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15

Dwayne Allen Sims, 48, of Rockingham

  • Ten counts of online solicitation of a minor under 15

