Forest bathing and poetry workshop planned for Sept. 22 at Barren Ridge Vineyard
Stone Soup Books and Barren Ridge Vineyards are hosting a forest bathing and poetry workshop on Thursday, Sept. 22, from 4-6 p.m.
The event will be held at Barren Ridge Vineyard.
Bring your creativity and open yourself to the sounds and sights of the woods in the fall.
Author Sharifa Oppenheimer of A Litany of Wild Graces; Meditations on Sacred Ecology will lead participants through a forest bathing and writing experience. After this, the group will return to the patio to share with each other and listen to Oppenheimer’s poems on the wild earth.
Wine and snacks will be available for purchase.
Oppenheimer’s book will be available for personalization and purchase.
Registration is $25.
Register online at www.stonesoupbooks.net