Foodies in Virginia: Get your fill of peanuts, pork on The Salty Southern Route

The Salty Southern Route takes riders through coastal Virginia and invites visitors to “ride the route from nuts to snout.”

The state’s driving trail, established in 2018 by state and regional tourism groups, includes nearly 100 rural attractions from Surry to Sussex, Ilse of Wights and Southampton counties and into the City of Suffolk.

Route riders, including foodies, history buffs, ham fans and peanut connoisseurs, can follow daytrip or weekend itineraries. The stops on the route include country stores, farms, museums, peanut shops, restaurants, smokehouses, taprooms, inns and more, sharing an agricultural connection. But the cultural discoveries and genuine hospitality at every location are entirely unique.

“In our localities, we play the hand we’re dealt, and what we have is agritourism,” said Judy Winslow, director of tourism at Smithfield & Isle of Wight Convention & Tourism Bureau.

Inspired by Virginia’s Oyster Trail, Virginia Tourism Corporation and multiple rural entities gathered to discuss the cultural and culinary themes comprising their regional identity. Originally named the Burlap Trail, they settled on The Salty Southern Route, according to a news release from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation.

“We all have pork and peanuts in common,” Winslow said.

Locations on the route tie into that heritage.

“To experience the whole thing, we estimate it would take more than a week – if you really want to stop and smell the peanuts,” said Sandra Tanner, VTC senior destination development specialist.

Outside of Virginia, visitors to the trail are generally from New Jersey, Pennsylvania and North Carolina. A short ferry ride from Williamsburg to Surry delivers guests from inside the state to the trail.

“Driving more people to agritourism was exactly what this route was designed to do, and we’re pleased that younger generations like it,” Winslow said.

The route is an opportunity to learn where some popular foods come from, and who grew them, according to Ashley Covington, a marketing and business manager for Franklin Southampton Economic Development.

Route location highlights

Smithfield and Isle of Wight County are known for their world-famous hams. Visitors can view the world’s oldest peanut and ham at the Isle of Wight County Museum.

In Suffolk, visitors can purchase freshly roasted peanuts and see iterations of the iconic Mr. Peanut at Planters Peanut Center or see a statue of the Planters Lifesavers Co.’s trademark character in the town’s Character Corner.

In Southampton County one can learn about the Hubbard Peanut Co., which has cooked and sold peanuts since 1954.

Sussex County houses the famous Virginia Diner, which started in a refurbished railroad car in 1929 and offers guests peanut pie or peanut soup, among other Virginia foods.

In Surry County, there’s a herd of Nigerian Dwarf goats who play on the world’s tallest goat tower – a 34-foot architectural structure adjacent to Hampton Roads Winery.

For a complete list of Salty Southern Route stops, visit saltysouthernroute.com.