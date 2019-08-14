Flying Squirrels split doubleheader with Baysox

Joey Bart crushed his first Double-A home run to help the Richmond Flying Squirrels defeat the Bowie Baysox, 4-2, in Game One of Tuesday’s doubleheader before the Baysox shut out the Flying Squirrels, 2-0, in Game Two at Prince George’s Stadium

GAME ONE

With Richmond (44-76, 21-32) leading, 3-0, in the fifth, Bart blasted a 2-1 pitch from Bowie (65-55, 34-17) starter Alex Wells (Loss, 8-3) over the left-field fence for a solo home run. The homer—Bart’s first at the Double-A level—traveled an estimated 421 feet.

The Flying Squirrels claimed the lead in the first innings against Wells when Zach Houchins ripped an RBI double down the left-field line to bring in Heliot Ramos. Jacob Heyward followed with a sacrifice fly that scored Johneshwy Fargas to put Richmond up, 2-0.

Jalen Miller smacked his 10th home run of the season in the second innings, lifting an 0-1 pitch over the left-field fence. Miller has hit at least 10 home runs in back-to-back seasons.

After Chase Johnson threw four scoreless innings, Carlos Navas (Win, 2-1) allowed a run in two innings of relief. The Baysox scored in the fifth after Mason McCoy led off with a single and later scored on a double by Anderson Feliz.

Tyler Cyr (Save, 4) stranded the potential tying run at the plate in the seventh to collect his second save in as many games. After issuing a walk to Cedric Mullins, Cyr surrendered an RBI double to Carlos Perez to trim Richmond’s lead to 4-2. Cyr rebounded to retired the next two batters, striking out Ryan McKenna looking to end the game.

GAME TWO

It was the 16th time this season Richmond has been shut out this season and the fifth time this year the Flying Squirrels have been blanked by the Baysox.

Bowie cracked the scoreless tie in the third against Ryan Halstead (Loss, 2-5). After Willy Yahn doubled, he moved to third on wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly from Mullins.

The Baysox tacked on a run in the sixth when Jesmuel Valentin drove an RBI single up the middle off of Garrett Williams to bring in McKenna from second.

Richmond mustered five hits against starter Steven Klimek, Zach Muckenhirn (Win, 3-4) and Crisitan Alvarado (Save, 8).

The Flying Squirrels continue their series with the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday when right-hander Brandon Lawson (5-7, 3.79 ERA) is slated to face right-hander Mike Baumann (2-2, 2.23 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 6:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

