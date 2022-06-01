Flying Squirrels, RubberDucks rained out Wednesday night in Akron

Wednesday’s game at Canal Park between the Richmond Flying Squirrels and the Akron RubberDucks has been postponed due to rain.

The game will now be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday in Akron. First pitch for Game 1 on Friday is now scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Game 2 will follow.

The Flying Squirrels and RubberDucks are scheduled to continue the series on Thursday night at Canal Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Following the road trip, the Flying Squirrels return to Richmond for a six-game series against the Erie SeaWolves from June 7-12. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

