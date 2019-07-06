Flying Squirrels, Phils split Friday doubleheader

The Richmond Flying Squirrels split a doubleheader with the Reading Fightin Phils, winning, 3-2, in Game 1 before dropping Game 2, 3-0, on Friday at The Diamond.

Richmond (32-52, 9-8) is now 3-5 in double-header games this season.

GAME ONE

The Flying Squirrels jumped in front in the second inning against Reading (51-35, 12-7) starter David Parkinson (Loss, 6-5). After Richmond loaded the bases on two walks and a bunt single from Garrett Williams (Win, 3-7), Ryan Howard punched a bases-clearing, three-run triple down the right-field line.

Williams yielded a run in the third when Alec Bohm hit an RBI double, snapping his scoreless streak at 15.0 innings, the longest scoreless streak by a Flying Squirrels pitcher this year.

The Fightin Phils pulled closer in the sixth, plating a run on two singles and a sacrifice fly by Cornelius Randolph.

Williams tossed 5.2 innings, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out six and walking two. Over his last three starts, Williams is 2-0 with a 1.02 ERA.

After Ryan Halstead finished off the sixth for Williams, Raffi Vizcaino (Save, 2) fired a scoreless seventh inning to close out the game.

GAME TWO

Caleb Baragar (Loss, 2-2) allowed just two hits through his first five innings to hold the Fightin Phils off the board.

Reading broke through in the sixth, sending eight men to the plate and scoring three runs on three hits. After issuing a one-out walk to Darick Hall, Baragar allowed a single to Randolph that put runners on second and third. On a 2-2 pitch with two outs, Luke Williams lined a two-run single to left to break the scoreless tie. Arquimedes Gamboa followed with an RBI single to give the Fightin Phils a 3-0 lead.

After Damon Jones completed four scoreless innings to start the game, Grant Dyer (Win, 1-0) retired six of the seven batters he faced to preserve the shutout. Addison Russ (Save, 12) set the Flying Squirrels down in order in the seventh to end the game.

It was the ninth time this season Richmond has been shut out and the third time Richmond has been shut out in a seven-inning game.

The Flying Squirrels continue their series against the Reading Fightin Phils on Saturday at The Diamond when right-hander Brandon Beachy (3-4, 5.31 ERA) is scheduled to face left-hander Bailey Falter (5-5, 4.22 ERA). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m., and coverage begins with the Flying Squirrels Pregame Warmup at 5:35 p.m. on Sports Radio 910 the Fan and 105.1 FM.

