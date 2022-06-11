Flying Squirrels fall 5-2 to SeaWolves, snapping three-game winning streak

The Richmond Flying Squirrels had their three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-2 loss against the Erie SeaWolves Friday night at The Diamond.

Richmond (31-24) batters struck out a season-high 16 times against five Erie pitchers and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

With two runners on in the first inning, Quincy Nieporte launched a three-run homer to push Erie in front, 3-0. Richmond starter Jake Dahlberg (Loss, 3-2) did not allow another run after the homer and finished the night with five strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Sean Roby lead off the fourth with a walk and advanced to third base off a wild pitch and a single by Armani Smith. On a double steal, Smith avoided a tag at second base and Roby scored on the play to move the score to 3-1.

The SeaWolves (31-24) upped their lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning when Nieporte delivered a sacrifice fly to center that scored Dane Myers from third. Nieporte drove in four of the five Erie runs in a 2-for-3 performance.

Andre Lipcius pushed the Erie advantage to 5-1 with a solo home run in the eighth inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Roby rocketed a solo home run to left field to cut the deficit to 5-2. Roby has hit a home run in each of his last three games and has totaled 16 on the season.

Richmond reliever Taylor Rashi struck out a season-high five batters through two innings, one shy of his career-high. Four pitchers for Richmond combined to strikeout 14 SeaWolves.

Erie starter Austin Bergner (Win, 3-2) allowed one run off four hits and three walks with seven strikeouts over five innings. Brendan White (Save, 5) induced two groundouts and a strikeout in the ninth inning to secure the Erie win.

The Flying Squirrels will don their special Rocket Squirrel jerseys on Saturday which will be auctioned off. Fans can enjoy In-Your-Face Fireworks following the game presented by City of Richmond. Right-hander Matt Frisbee (3-1, 3.55) will make the start for the Flying Squirrels opposed by right-hander Wilmer Flores (2-0, 3.12) for the SeaWolves. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

