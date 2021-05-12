Flying Squirrels extend win streak to six with 5-3 win at Harrisburg

Home runs from Jacob Heyward and David Villar helped the Richmond Flying Squirrels notch their first road win of the season, 5-3, against the Harrisburg Senators Tuesday night at FNB Field.

Richmond (6-1) increased its winning streak to six games, the best start in team history through 11 seasons, while handing Harrisburg (1-6) its fourth consecutive loss.

In his first at-bat of the season, Heyward rocketed a home run off Mario Sanchez (Loss, 0-2), giving the Flying Squirrels a 1-0 lead.

The Senators tied the game, 1-1, in the second inning when Osvaldo Duarte lined a double into center to score Ian Sagdal. Duarte was tagged out at third on Andy Sugilio’s second outfield assist of the season.

Richmond took a 4-1 lead in the third, scoring three runs off three hits. With runners at first and second, Heyward crushed a ball to left field for an RBI double. David Villar followed with a two-RBI single that scored Heyward and Sugilio.

Heyward finished his season-debut 2-for-4 with a home run, one double and two runs scored.

The Senators struck back with a run in the seventh inning off an RBI double from pinch-hitter Rhett Wiseman, cutting the deficit to 4-2.

Richmond took the lead back on a towering homer from Villar’s third home run of the season in the top of the eighth inning. Villar has homered in back-to-back games for the fourth time in his professional career.

In his second start of the year, Sam Long went 4.0 innings, allowing three hits, one run, two walks and five strikeouts. Long has tossed five strikeouts in both of his starts.

Despite allowing a home run, Patrick Ruotolo posted his second save of the season, striking out two of the four batters he faced, securing the 5-3 victory.

Richmond will take on Harrisburg for the second game of the series Wednesday with a first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at FNB Field. Right-hander Sean Hjelle (0-0, 9.82) will be on the mound for Richmond, opposed by Harrisburg left-hander Carson Teel (0-0, 1.80).

The Flying Squirrels’ next homestand is May 16-23 against the Bowie Baysox. Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

