Flying Squirrels down Baysox in extras

In a back-and-forth game, the Richmond Flying Squirrels picked up a 4-3 win in 10 innings over the Bowie Baysox on Wednesday night at Prince George’s Stadium.

The Flying Squirrels (30-26) have won four of the last five games after topping the Baysox (32-22) in a bullpen game.

Trailing, 3-2, in the top of the eighth, Heliot Ramos propelled a solo home run off Bowie reliever Gray Fenter to even the score. It was Ramos’ seventh home run of the season and his first on the road.

With two outs in the top of the 10th, a wild pitch by Felix Bautista (Loss, 0-1) sent Andres Angulo home to give the Flying Squirrels a 4-3 lead.

R.J Dabovich (Save, 3) struck out the side in the bottom of the 10th to secure the victory for Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels opened a 2-0 lead in the fifth inning. After David Villar led off with a single, Vince Fernandez hammered a two-run home run to right field. Fernandez has homered in back-to-back games on the road trip and has nine total on the season.

In his first career start, Luis Amaya worked 3.0 scoreless innings, allowing five walks and two strikeouts. Amaya walked the bases loaded in the first inning with one out but worked a force out at home and a flyout to escape the jam.

Phil Pfeifer worked a scoreless fourth, allowing one walk but induced a double play to end the inning. Mac Marshall followed with 2.0 scoreless innings while collecting three strikeouts. It was Marshall’s first appearance since coming off the injured list and his first time on the mound since June 5.

The Baysox wrangled a 3-2 lead in the seventh inning. Joey Marciano worked two flyouts to start the inning but allowed four consecutive base hits to load the bases, including a bases-clearing double by Robert Neustrom, to give Bowie the come-from-behind lead.

Frank Rubio (Win, 3-2) struck out three of the seven total batters faced and surrendered no hits or runs over the eighth and ninth innings.

Bowie starter Kyle Brnovich pitched 5.0 innings and gave up two runs off four hits.

Game three of the series is Thursday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. Richmond will send left-hander Michael Plassmeyer (3-3, 3.91) opposed by right-hander Mike Baumann (0-2, 7.06) for Bowie.

The Flying Squirrels return home for a six-game series against the Somerset Patriots, Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, from July 13-18. On Tuesday, the first 1,000 fans 15 and older can receive a “Welcome to Fabulous Funnville” t-shirt presented by Pepsi as the Flying Squirrels sing “Viva Las Vegas” and celebrate The King. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m. from The Diamond with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are available online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels offices.