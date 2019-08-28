Five UVA alums competing at World Rowing Championships

Five former UVA student-athletes are competing at the 2019 World Rowing Championships this week in Linz Ottensheim, Austria.

Former UVA rowing standouts Inge Janssen (Class of 2010), Christine Roper (2011), Susanne Grainger (2013), Kristine O’Brien (2013) and Hannah Osbourne (2014) are competing in the prestigious international rowing competition. UVA has been represented by four or more competitors in each of the last six World Rowing Championships.

O’Brien is rowing in the women’s eight for the United States. She helped the U.S. to a gold medal in the women’s eight last year. O’Brien also earned a gold medal in the women’s four at the 2015 World Rowing Championships and a silver medal in the same event in 2016.

Grainger and Roper are representing Canada in the women’s eight. Grainger and Roper helped Canada to a silver medal in each of the last two world championships. The duo has earned medals for Canada in the women’s eight in each of their last five World Rowing Championship appearances.

Janssen (Netherlands) and Osborne (New Zealand) are rowing in the women’s quad. Janssen earned gold in the women’s quad at the 2017 World Championships and silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Fan can follow the action at the World Rowing Championships online at worldrowing.com.

