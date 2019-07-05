FIBA U19 World Cup Update: Caffaro, Stattmann advance in consolation play

Argentina got eight points and 12 rebounds from UVA redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro in an 84-79 win over New Zealand on Friday in the FIBA U19 World Cup.

Caffaro, a 7’1” center, was 4-for-10 from the field in 27 minutes of playing time.

For the tournament, Caffaro is averaging 8.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game for Team Argentina.

Kody Stattmann has 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting in 17 minutes off the bench for Australia in an 82-60 win over Philippines on Friday.

The 6’7” rising sophomore is averaging 11.2 points per game on 50 percent shooting in the World Cup.

