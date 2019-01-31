February Calendar of Events at the Wayne Theatre

Saturday, February 2

Alice in Wonderland Musical Workshop begins and runs through April 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday mornings. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Nat Turner’s Last Struggle: Finding His Way Home, a play in one act, 7 p.m. Tickets are $12. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Sunday, February 3

Nat Turner’s Last Struggle: Finding His Way Home, a play in one act, 2 p.m. Tickets are $12. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, February 4

The Cat in the Hat, an Arts Education presentation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., TheatreWorks USA. Recommended Grades Pre-K-4. Arts Education programming sponsored in part by Dr. Brian T. Brumbaugh D.D.S. and Parrott Orthodontics. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

The Wayne Theatre presents “Mark of Zorro” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Sponsored by DuPont Community Credit Union. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Saturday, February 9

The Sounds of Zamar with Grammy-nominated Triumphant Trey McLaughlin, performing gospel hymns, pop and musical theatre hits, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $28. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Sunday, February 10

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Faith in Film movie series, sponsored in part by First Baptist Waynesboro, 6 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, February 11

The Wayne Theatre presents “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, February 12

Buffalo Soldier, an Arts Education presentation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Virginia Rep on Tour. Recommended Grades 3-Adult. Arts Education programming sponsored in part by Dr. Brian T. Brumbaugh D.D.S. and Parrott Orthodontics. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Mussels in the South River presented by Dr. Jess Jones, Ph.D., part of the Signature Speaker Series Science Talks presented in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Thursday, February 21

The Wayne Theatre presents Man On Fire, part of the On Screen/In Person series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Friday, February 22

Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Saturday, February 23

Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Sunday, February 24

Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Monday, February 25

The Wayne Theatre presents “Raging Bull” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org

Tuesday, February 26

Rosenwald: The Remarkable Story of a Jewish Partnership with African American Communities film screening, 7 p.m, pay what you will. Advance reservations recommended. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org