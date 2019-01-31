February Calendar of Events at the Wayne Theatre
Saturday, February 2
Alice in Wonderland Musical Workshop begins and runs through April 13, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday mornings. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Nat Turner’s Last Struggle: Finding His Way Home, a play in one act, 7 p.m. Tickets are $12. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Sunday, February 3
Nat Turner’s Last Struggle: Finding His Way Home, a play in one act, 2 p.m. Tickets are $12. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, February 4
The Cat in the Hat, an Arts Education presentation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., TheatreWorks USA. Recommended Grades Pre-K-4. Arts Education programming sponsored in part by Dr. Brian T. Brumbaugh D.D.S. and Parrott Orthodontics. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
The Wayne Theatre presents “Mark of Zorro” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Sponsored by DuPont Community Credit Union. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Saturday, February 9
The Sounds of Zamar with Grammy-nominated Triumphant Trey McLaughlin, performing gospel hymns, pop and musical theatre hits, 8 p.m. Tickets start at $28. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Sunday, February 10
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, Faith in Film movie series, sponsored in part by First Baptist Waynesboro, 6 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, February 11
The Wayne Theatre presents “Coal Miner’s Daughter” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, February 12
Buffalo Soldier, an Arts Education presentation, 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Virginia Rep on Tour. Recommended Grades 3-Adult. Arts Education programming sponsored in part by Dr. Brian T. Brumbaugh D.D.S. and Parrott Orthodontics. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Mussels in the South River presented by Dr. Jess Jones, Ph.D., part of the Signature Speaker Series Science Talks presented in partnership with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Thursday, February 21
The Wayne Theatre presents Man On Fire, part of the On Screen/In Person series, 7 p.m. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Friday, February 22
Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Saturday, February 23
Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Sunday, February 24
Hairspray, the Broadway musical, directed by Hank Fitzgerald, 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students and $22 for adults. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Monday, February 25
The Wayne Theatre presents “Raging Bull” as part of the Monday at the Movie series hosted by Jimmy Overton with the Classic Cinema Club. Screenings include a 2 p.m. matinee and 7 p.m. showing with intro, short intermission and optional film discussion afterwards. Admission is Pay What You Will. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org
Tuesday, February 26
Rosenwald: The Remarkable Story of a Jewish Partnership with African American Communities film screening, 7 p.m, pay what you will. Advance reservations recommended. Info: (540) 943-9999 or waynetheatre.org