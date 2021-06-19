Fall lineup at The Paramount Theater
The Paramount Theater announces a lineup of live events coming to the downtown mall landmark beginning in August.
From well-established performers to up-and-coming talent, plus fun nights out for families and a special evening of local opera, The Paramount is excited to bring acclaimed acts to the Central Virginia area for the community to share and enjoy together.
Upcoming events
- Paramount Presents: The Allman Betts Band on Sunday, Aug. 8
- Paramount Presents: Amy Grant on Saturday, Sept. 25
- Starr Hill Presents: Béla Fleck – My Bluegrass Heart on Thursday, Sept. 30
- Victory Hall Opera Presents: Lauren Ambrose in No Daughter of Mine on Friday, Oct. 8
- Paramount Presents: MasterChef Live! on Thursday, Oct. 14
- Paramount Presents: Harlem 100 Featuring Mwenso & The Shakes on Friday, Nov. 5
- Paramount Presents: Schoolhouse Rock Live! on Sunday, Nov. 7
- Paramount Presents: Fran Lebowitz on Thursday, Nov. 18
- Paramount Presents: The Robert Cray Band on Saturday, Nov. 20
Tickets for these events will go on pre-sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members on Monday at 10 a.m., to Paramount Members on Wednesday at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.
Tickets for Victory Hall Opera Presents: Lauren Ambrose in No Daughter of Mine will go on sale to the General Public on Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m.
Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and one hour before each event.
Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.