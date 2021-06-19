Fall lineup at The Paramount Theater

The Paramount Theater announces a lineup of live events coming to the downtown mall landmark beginning in August.

From well-established performers to up-and-coming talent, plus fun nights out for families and a special evening of local opera, The Paramount is excited to bring acclaimed acts to the Central Virginia area for the community to share and enjoy together.

Upcoming events

Tickets for these events will go on pre-sale to Paramount Star Circle+ Members on Monday at 10 a.m., to Paramount Members on Wednesday at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m.

Tickets for Victory Hall Opera Presents: Lauren Ambrose in No Daughter of Mine will go on sale to the General Public on Friday, July 2 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net or in person at the Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

