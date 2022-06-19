Fairfax man dead from injuries in motorcycle crash on Blue Ridge Parkway

Blue Ridge Parkway Dispatch operators received a call of a single motor vehicle accident near milepost 77 in Bedford County on Saturday at 2:15 p.m.

NPS law enforcement rangers, along with Bedford County EMS, arrived on scene to find the single motorcycle operator, Ui Kyung Kim, 42 years old, of Fairfax, deceased as a result of his injuries.

A witness reported Kim’s motorcycle was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, failed to negotiate a curve, crossed the center line, and left the roadway on the northbound side.

No additional details are available at this time.

