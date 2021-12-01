End of Cyber Monday and start of crypto Christmas: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu and HUH Token

Published Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, 2:00 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

After some research, it’s evident that cryptocurrencies are becoming one of the favorite gifts to gift around Christmas, and it seems that the pound coin cello-taped to the inside of Christmas card just doesn’t quite cut it any more.

In the age of contactless transactions crypto Christmas is on the up and coming one to watch, and the reasons for that are because one investment could make the holder of cryptocurrency someone with vast generational wealth and that’s the aim of HUH Token. As well as offering an alternative to whale currency like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have successfully achieved.

Though, with the rise of gifting cryptocurrency, how will you know which one is best to become a holder of?

It begins here.

Sarcasm is lowest form of wit but not investment

On the release of Dogecoin many people highly enthralled by cryptocurrency considered the altcoin to be nothing but a satirical joke but it appeared that Dogecoin become vastly popular over night because of its shenanigans.

The ‘joke’ coin became so popular that it’s now considered a great investment and that numbers don’t lie.

Dogecoin grew in popularity and continues to do so, though it seems that it couldn’t hold onto the top dog spot when Shiba Inu was conceptualised to rival the reining champion.

Though sharing a release date December 6th with Dogecoin, HUH Token is set to take the altcoin universe by storm and that’s not shocking.

HUH Token’s creators have watched the cryptocurrency world for some time and have not only potentially mastered the cryptocurrency blockchains but have endeavored to pioneer just as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, and Shiba Inu did upon their release and in turn changing the face crypto forever.

A HUH-HUH-HUH time of year

Crypto Christmas would potentially be nothing without a newcomer and HUH Token are not only the possible best stocking filler, but it could also possibly fill that stocking for generations to come, instead of passing down a weathered ring, you could be passing down wealth.

HUH Token wasn’t created in jest nor was it created solely to rival one cryptocurrency; it is a crypto currency that intends to be the for people… whether that’s by planting one million trees for its first one million holders or offering its holders a unique multichain experience… HUH Token is for the people.

A Crypt-mas to Remember

Christmas is going to be bigger than ever this year, from the amount of lights stapled to window frames or the quality of gifts under the tree, but there could be one way to ensure that those gifts don’t go unused and that could be becoming a holder of HUH Token, Dogecoin or Shiba Inu.

HUH Token is the only one out of three to be in a presale state but the soon-to-be-released tokens are going fast so get them whilst you can and before they skyrocket into the stratosphere.

And if Dogecoin and Shiba Inu are anything to go by HUH Token could just take crypto Christmas and the world by storm.

Story by Lim Pank

Related



