EMU Soccer: Rice promoted to new role on staff
EMU women’s soccer coach Ted Erickson has announced the elevation of Sheldon Rice to assistant coach. Rice recently completed a two-year role as the program’s graduate assistant.
Rice already has a long history at Eastern Mennonite, graduating as a three-time All-ODAC selection in 2002. After two years assisting with the EMU men’s soccer team, Rice started coaching at nearby Turner Ashby High School. He was head coach of the boys’ soccer team at TA from 2009-2017, compiling a stellar record of 119-46-13 while making eight regional appearances.
Rice left that role to join Erickson as a graduate assistant that fall while completing a master’s degree from EMU.
“We are thrilled to have Sheldon continue to work with our team,” Erickson said. “The time and energy that he puts into working with our goalkeepers and defenders is priceless. He has an amazing ability to break down skills so that each player he works with experiences growth as a player and person.”
The Royals soccer women start the 2019 season with three straight home games: Marymount (Aug. 30), Averett (Sept. 1) and St. Mary’s (Sept. 4).
