EMU Baseball: Christopher Newport blanks Royals

Published Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, 7:01 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

The EMU Diamond Royals lost on the road at preseason nationally ranked Christopher Newport on Wednesday by a score of 8-0.

The No. 25 Captains (3-3) jumped out to an early lead and pitching did the rest to hold down the EMU offense.

The Royals return home this weekend for a slate of 7-inning doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday. They host DeSales on Saturday and Penn St.-Altoona on Sunday with both doubleheaders beginning at noon.

Two RBI singles in the first inning put CNU ahead by two runs. Then a two out single in the second double their lead to four.

The Diamond Royals (3-3) took advantage of a few errors in the fourth and fifth innings to get runners into scoring position and create chances to score. But timely pitching by the Captains got them out of trouble without giving up any runs.

CNU increased their lead to eight in the sixth inning on another RBI single that scored two then a fielder’s choice brought in another.

EMU loaded the bases in the ninth inning for some late dramatics. Billy Quinn (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge) singled with one out then a walk to Garrett Howard (Fredericksburg, Va./Courtland) and single by Forrest Shuey (Staunton, Va./Riverheads) loaded the bases with two outs. Then a long foul out down the right field line ended the game.

Jacob Merica (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) finished 2-3 with two singles. John Judy (Shanks, W.V./Hampshire) finished 1-3 with a double. DJ Williams (Newport News, Va./Tabb) threw an inning of scoreless relief while striking out one.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”