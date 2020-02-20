EMU Baseball: Christopher Newport blanks Royals
The EMU Diamond Royals lost on the road at preseason nationally ranked Christopher Newport on Wednesday by a score of 8-0.
The No. 25 Captains (3-3) jumped out to an early lead and pitching did the rest to hold down the EMU offense.
The Royals return home this weekend for a slate of 7-inning doubleheaders Saturday and Sunday. They host DeSales on Saturday and Penn St.-Altoona on Sunday with both doubleheaders beginning at noon.
Two RBI singles in the first inning put CNU ahead by two runs. Then a two out single in the second double their lead to four.
The Diamond Royals (3-3) took advantage of a few errors in the fourth and fifth innings to get runners into scoring position and create chances to score. But timely pitching by the Captains got them out of trouble without giving up any runs.
CNU increased their lead to eight in the sixth inning on another RBI single that scored two then a fielder’s choice brought in another.
EMU loaded the bases in the ninth inning for some late dramatics. Billy Quinn (Ashburn, Va./Stone Bridge) singled with one out then a walk to Garrett Howard (Fredericksburg, Va./Courtland) and single by Forrest Shuey (Staunton, Va./Riverheads) loaded the bases with two outs. Then a long foul out down the right field line ended the game.
Jacob Merica (Elkton, Va./East Rockingham) finished 2-3 with two singles. John Judy (Shanks, W.V./Hampshire) finished 1-3 with a double. DJ Williams (Newport News, Va./Tabb) threw an inning of scoreless relief while striking out one.
