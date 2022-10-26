eight valley community organizations receive svec grant funding

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative selected eight community organizations for its latest group of grant recipients.

Selected by SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee, a charitable program with a pool of money that grows as members voluntarily “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, the amount of grants totals $13,000.

In Augusta County, Allegheny Mountain Institute will receive grant funding to provide farm-fresh produce to Highland County families every week, and Ride with Pride will receive funding for general operating support, including student scholarships and horse care.

In Rockingham County, Blue Ridge Free Clinic will receive funding for general operating support to assist patients in obtaining long-term, accessible, affordable and stable primary care. Boys and Girls Club will receive funding for scholarships for Rockingham County clubs. Explore More Discovery Museum will receive funding to support weekly toddler and preschool programs.

Shenandoah County’s Community Care and Learning Center will receive funding to support the addition and renovation of bathrooms in its childcare center. Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries will receive funding to purchase diapers for A Small Hand toddler and infant pantry.

Winchester/Frederick County’s Access Independence will receive funding to provide home modifications, adaptive equipment and technology to help people with disabilities live more independently in their homes.

Applications for the first grant cycle of 2023 will soon be available online.