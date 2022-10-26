Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
eight valley community organizations receive svec grant funding
News

Eight Valley community organizations receive SVEC grant funding

Rebecca Barnabi
Last updated:

Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative selected eight community organizations for its latest group of grant recipients.

Selected by SVEC’s Operation Round Up Committee, a charitable program with a pool of money that grows as members voluntarily “round up” their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, the amount of grants totals $13,000.

In Augusta County, Allegheny Mountain Institute will receive grant funding to provide farm-fresh produce to Highland County families every week, and Ride with Pride will receive funding for general operating support, including student scholarships and horse care.

In Rockingham County, Blue Ridge Free Clinic will receive funding for general operating support to assist patients in obtaining long-term, accessible, affordable and stable primary care. Boys and Girls Club will receive funding for scholarships for Rockingham County clubs. Explore More Discovery Museum will receive funding to support weekly toddler and preschool programs.

Shenandoah County’s Community Care and Learning Center will receive funding to support the addition and renovation of bathrooms in its childcare center. Shenandoah Valley Lutheran Ministries will receive funding to purchase diapers for A Small Hand toddler and infant pantry.

Winchester/Frederick County’s Access Independence will receive funding to provide home modifications, adaptive equipment and technology to help people with disabilities live more independently in their homes.

Applications for the first grant cycle of 2023 will soon be available online.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Zach Trogdon DRPT

DRPT welcomes Zach Trogdon as its next Chief of Public Transportation
Crystal Graham
Kiptopeke State Park Conservation Educator Award

Eastern Shore: Kiptopeke State Park honored with Conservation Educator Award
Crystal Graham

The Garden Club of Virginia presented Kiptopeke State Park with the Conservation Educator Award in recognition of the staff’s hard work in an educational environment, mainly in the Big Water Visitor Center.

Drug Take Back Day

Prescription Drug Take Back Day planned in Albemarle County, Waynesboro
Crystal Graham

Do you have any unwanted prescription or over-the-counter medications in the house and you’re not sure what to do with them? Prescription Drug Take Back Day is being offered on Saturday at locations throughout the region.

uva health

UVA, VCU working to slow or stop spread of infectious disease threats
Crystal Graham
mary baldwin university

Mary Baldwin University program to eliminate tuition costs for low-income Virginia students 
Crystal Graham
jay woolfolk

Tony Elliott is getting backup QB Jay Woolfolk ready to be his punt returner: Seriously?
Chris Graham

‘A clear path forward:’ Metro’s Silver Line to resume service before Thanksgiving
Rebecca Barnabi