Effects of online casino on regular in-house casinos

Published Tuesday, Sep. 8, 2020, 6:19 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Online gambling is one of the fastest-growing industries in the world and technological advancement is one of the main drivers of growth. This growth has without a doubt influenced the gambling industry, especially in-house casinos. However, how exactly have online casinos affected the functioning and popularity of in-house casinos? Keep reading to find out.

Less Foot Traffic

Online casinos have brought with them convenient and easy access to casino games, including Immortal Romance. It allows players to play their favourite casino games from the comfort of their home. Additionally, they offer players a massive choice of games, which land-based casinos simply cannot afford to do. Land-based casinos simply do not have the floor space to house 700+ slot games, plus table games and other services. If players must choose between heading out to a local casino where they only have access to a handful of games and online casinos with endless options, they tend to prefer playing online. This ultimately means less foot traffic at land-based casinos.

Falling Revenue

With online casinos, you can access all the games that you would enjoy at a land-based casino with just the click of a button. You can experience Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette in HD from your laptop, computer or mobile phone. This has caused the revenue from casino games like Blackjack, Baccarat, and Roulette at in-house casinos to fall. This affects in-house casinos directly as they heavily depend on these games for generating revenue.

In-House Casinos Launch Online Equivalents

In-house casinos are in direct competition with online casinos. While in-house casinos still have their charms, they are quite limiting as they appeal mostly to higher-end customers. The launch of online casinos has opened the gambling industry to a wider customer base and showed land-based casinos where they fall short. Land-based casinos have taken this limitation and faced it head-on by creating online versions of their casinos. This allows them to get the best of both worlds, boosting their income in the process. Not only do their casino hotels cater to the glamorous elite but their online casinos keep the everyday player happy.

Final Thoughts

Ever since the internet boom, the gambling industry has used technology to their advantage. Smartphones and mobile devices with an internet connection have made online gambling more accessible to players who are of legal age to gamble.

In-house casinos have been around for hundreds of years and they continue to be popular. Unfortunately, with the growth in online gambling popularity came a decline in in-house casino revenue. Unless the traditional casino drastically changes in the next few years, they will continue to feel the pressure if online gambling grows in popularity.

We can thus see that land-based casinos are still alive and kicking. The fact that they are still around mean that there are still people who prefer to play at physical casinos. However, will they be around for much longer? Some might think that land-based casinos will inevitably be replaced by online casinos, however, only time will tell.

Story by Lisa Smith

Related

Comments