dukes of hazzard star tom wopat hosts meet and greet events at cooters place in luray
Culture

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat hosts meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray

Crystal Graham
Last updated:
Dukes of Hazzard
Submitted photo

Fans of the iconic television series “Dukes of Hazzard” can meet star Tom Wopat, who played Luke, at two upcoming events in Luray.

Wopat will host two meet and greet events at Cooter’s Place in Luray on Oct. 15-16 and Dec. 17-18 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. The December event is Christmas themed.

Admission to the Cooter’s Place museums are free. Photo ops with Wopat start at $10.

Wopat has been performing in stage musicals since the age of 12. Raised on a Wisconsin dairy farm, educated at the UW-Madison, Wopat has enjoyed a multi -faceted career in film, television, on the Broadway stage and singing in venues as varied as Carnegie Hall, The Grand Ole’ Opry and the Hollywood Bowl. He had a five-week residency singing at the Beach Cafe on 70th and 2nd Avenue.

He has also recorded 12 albums in the last 35 years, the most recent being his 2017 release, the eponymous singer/songwriter-styled “Wopat.”

Beginning with a starring role in 1978’s “I Love My Wife,” Tom has enjoyed a great deal of success on Broadway, including critically acclaimed work in plays such as “The Trip to Bountiful” and “Glengarry Glenn Ross.”

Noted for his portrayal of leading men in a number of musicals, his Broadway career has been crowned by a pair of Tony nominations, one for “Annie, Get Your Gun” in 1999, and again in 2008 for “A Catered Affair.”

Wopat recently added to his television credits with a guest-starring role in “Madame Secretary.”

His favorite big screen adventure would have to be a featured role in Quentin Tarantino’s “Django Unchained.”

“At this point, I basically do what I enjoy,” Wopat said in a news release. “I’ve been blessed.”

For more information on the upcoming meet and greet events, visit CootersPlace.com

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

