Down East Wood Ducks top Salem Red Sox, win 7-5

The Salem Red Sox rallied after falling behind early to Down East, but the ninth inning push fell short in a 7-5 loss Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Down East scored first, striking on a trio of singles in the first inning to take a 3-0 lead. The Sox’ Edgar Corcino and Dylan Hardy led off the second inning with consecutive base hits and both scored when Charlie Madden delivered a deep single to cut Down East’s lead 3-2.

The Wood Ducks responded in the third inning when Yohel Pozo knocked a two-run double and scored on a single from Josh Altmann to pull ahead 6-2. Diosbel Arias added eighth inning insurance with an RBI single to boost the Woodies 7-2 over Salem.

Pedro Castellanos began the final frame with a walk. Corcino doubled and Hardy was issued another walk to load the bases. A skunk broke onto the field and took its time to run across the outfield for five minutes before play could resume.

Michael Osinski doubled with two outs to clear the bases and cut Down East’s lead 7-5, but the efforts fell short.

