Don’t be mad at conservatives over Roe: Liberals allowed this to happen

Liberals and progressives are mad as hell, not going to take it anymore, because the Supreme Court has overturned Roe.

Bad news: this isn’t the end, but rather just the beginning.

Worse news: it’s y’all’s fault.

To be fair, not all of y’all.

Think back to 2016, when Hillary Clinton won the Democratic presidential nomination, and the hardcores in the Bernie Sanders set made it clear that they weren’t going to vote for her, because they were upset that their guy hadn’t won, and they felt that the party’s rules had favored Clinton and basically gave her the nomination.

Just looking at the vote for the Green Party candidate, Jill Stein, the Stein protest vote was enough to throw Pennsylvania (20 electoral votes), Michigan (16) and Wisconsin (10).

Not even counting the people who didn’t even vote for Stein, there was enough there to give Clinton a majority in the Electoral College, on top of her 3 million vote win in the popular vote.

But, no, millions of liberals were butthurt enough to send a message to centrist Democrats by either casting a protest vote or not voting at all.

Congratulations. This is why Donald Trump was elected president, why Trump and Mitch McConnell were able, in four short years, to steer the court from a 5-4 center-left majority to a 6-3 conservative supermajority, and thus why today happened.

And today isn’t the last bad day on the rights horizon, because now that this court has taken away one protected right, more are to come.

Gay marriage is on the table. As are voting rights.

Voting rights is probably the first item, actually. Republicans have long since given up on adjusting their platform to appeal to a majority of Americans, instead aiming their focus on manipulating the system through political and judicial gerrymandering.

The final nail in that coffin is taking voters who don’t support them off the rolls, and we’re already seeing that done in states in the South and Midwest under GOP control.

My home state, Virginia, is in line for our own reckoning, for the same reason that led to Trump taking power.

Enough of our liberals and progressives here couldn’t stomach voting for Terry McAuliffe that we let a fake moderate Republican, Glenn Youngkin, get elected governor, and lead a statewide sweep for the GOP.

The ink was barely dry on the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe as Youngkin rushed out a press release touting how he will lead an effort to address the state’s abortion laws in next year’s General Assembly session.

I’ve shared the bad news and the worse news, now to the worst news: this Supreme Court ain’t going anywhere.

Supreme Court justices get lifetime appointments, and Trump and McConnell were smart when they nominated Brett Kavanaugh (57), Neil Gorsuch (54) and Amy Coney Barrett (50).

They’re going to be the backbone of the conservative supermajority for most likely at least the next 10 years, with George W. Bush nominees John Roberts (67) and Samuel Alito (72), and George H.W. Bush nominee Clarence Thomas (74).

That’s at least 10 years of a court that, no matter who we, the people, elect to the White House and Congress, can reserve for itself the right to overturn whatever the hell it wants to, and almost certainly will.

All because we couldn’t hold our noses.

Y’all can be mad as hell all you want to be, but it won’t do you any good.

The people we allowed to take power are just doing what they said they were going to do.

We had the power to prevent it from happening, but our penchant for letting perfect be the enemy of good did us in yet again.