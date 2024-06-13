UVA announces extension for baseball coach Brian O’Connor

Less than an hour after announcing a contract extension for UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett, the school announced an extension for long-time UVA Baseball coach Brian O’Connor.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Brian O’Connor leading our program. He has established a championship program, in every sense, and we’re looking forward to continuing that legacy for many years to come in Charlottesville,” Athletics Director Carla Williams said in a statement in a news release from UVA Athletics that went out to media members on Thursday afternoon.

The day is still young.

Odds on who could be next: my money is on men’s and women’s squash coach Mark Allen.

O’Connor, per the release, is now under contract through the 2031 season.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed in the release.

As you can guess, we’ve got a public-records request in with the UVA Freedom of Information Act office.

Five working days, folks.

Five working days.

O’Connor is busy right this second in Omaha, where I am right now, getting ready for his team’s opening game in the 2024 College World Series.

Virginia faces North Carolina at 2 p.m. ET Friday.

O’Connor met with reporters after UVA’s practice at Charles Schwab Field this morning, but that was three hours before the news about the extension was reported out by the PR folks, who gave us this canned quote from the coach to fit our reporting needs.

“I’m excited every single day I come to Disharoon Park, and look forward to the opportunity to sustain this championship college baseball program,” O’Connor said in the statement. “The success we’ve had in our time at Virginia is a testament to the university’s commitment, the elite talent on the field, the loyalty of our baseball staff and the dedication of all those who support this program.”