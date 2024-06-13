Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA announces hoops coach Tony Bennett signs extension through 2030 season
Sports

UVA announces hoops coach Tony Bennett signs extension through 2030 season

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva bennett staff
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

UVA Basketball coach Tony Bennett, whose contract status was sitting out there, flapping in the breeze, for the past several weeks, entirely because the PR folks evaded questions on Bennett, and Bennett also evaded our questions, is officially, finally, extended.

UVA Athletics announced the extension on Thursday, coincidentally, a day after sending out emails to season-ticket holders to begin the renewal process for the 2024-2025 season.

The announcement, in a news release that went out to media members on Thursday afternoon, is that Bennett has signed an extension through April 30, 2030, with a rollover year that would be added if Bennett is still the head coach on April 30, 2026.

That April 30, 2026, date had been the end date for Bennett’s contract since the last time his contract automatically rolled over, on May 1, 2020.

That 2020 rollover was included in a 2019 amendment to the contract extension that Bennett signed in 2015.

I found all of this out through a series of public-records requests, because that’s what reporters do when people ask questions.

It’s probably worth doing one more Freedom of Information Act request, this one to see the details of the new extension, just to see what’s in there.

That would just be doing the ol’ due diligence as a reporter thing there.

More on that in five working days.

In the meantime, there are quotes from a press release to pass on!

“Tony Bennett is foundational to our efforts to compete for championships in this new model of college athletics,” UVA Athletics Director Carla Williams said in a statement in the news release.

Bennett “embodies everything important to the University of Virginia and Virginia Athletics,” Williams said in the statement. “It’s an honor to work with him and we’re thrilled about the future of men’s basketball under his leadership.”

“I love UVA, and it has always been a special place for me and my family,” Bennett said in a statement reported in the news release. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Carla Williams and Jim Ryan and to represent the University of Virginia. My staff and I look forward to adapting to the new landscape of college athletics. We will continue to build one of the best basketball programs on and off the court without compromising the values of our university. Go ‘Hoos!”

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 UVA announces hoops coach Tony Bennett signs extension through 2030 season
2 Jay Woolfolk tweaked his knee last week: Is he ready to go at the College World Series?
3 Investigation: More than 80 dogs seized from Greene County puppy mill
4 UVA gets Florida in ACC/SEC Challenge: Cory Alexander gets a chance at redemption
5 Omaha Preview: What UVA Baseball fans need to know about North Carolina

Latest News

abortion rights
Health, Politics, U.S. & World News

Supreme Court overturns federal appeals court ruling, secures access to abortion medication

Rebecca Barnabi
cyclist in bicycle lane
Local

‘The Street Project’ screening June 20 aims to make streets safer for all users

Crystal Graham

It seems all too often that there is news about a bicyclist or pedestrian who has been struck by a car.

Arts & Entertainment, Local

‘Proof’ pulls audience onto stage with actors amid story of mental health illness, family

Rebecca Barnabi

Mental health illness takes the stage at ShenanArts this weekend and next weekend. ‘Proof,” by American playwright David Auburn, won a Pulitzer Prize and was first performed on Broadway in 2000. “For me, it really hits home for me,” said director Clarence Finn, who watched his grandfather battle Alzheimer’s when he was 15 years old....

gym fitness exercise weights health
Local

Charlottesville bodybuilding coach who sent Viagra, camera to minors pleads guilty

Crystal Graham
uva baseball presser
Sports

UVA Baseball Notebook: ‘Hoos not happy just getting to Omaha again

Chris Graham
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local, Virginia

Lynchburg: Man wanted in strangulation investigation arrested in Waynesboro

Crystal Graham
uva baseball brian o'connor
Sports

UVA announces extension for baseball coach Brian O’Connor

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status