DMV reminds Virginians to plan ahead before Fourth of July festivities begin

Crystal Graham
dmv virginiaThe Department of Motor Vehicles reminds Virginians to celebrate responsibly and designate a sober driver before Fourth of July festivities begin.

Last year, during the Fourth of July holiday period (July 2-July 5, 2021) there were 105 crashes, 56 injuries and two deaths related to alcohol on the Commonwealth’s roads.

“Preventing an alcohol-related tragedy is simple – do not drive after drinking any alcohol, period,” said acting DMV commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s Highway Safety Representative. “Even one drink can impair judgment on the road. And if your holiday celebrations involve alcohol, be sure to designate a sober driver before the party begins to ensure a safe ride home.”

The DMV offers the following tips to celebrate this Fourth of July weekend responsibly:

  • If you are planning to drink at an event, plan a safe ride home before even arriving.
  • If someone you know has been drinking, do not let that person get behind the wheel.
  • If you do decide to drink, do not drive for any reason. Arrange a ride from a sober friend, a taxi or a ride-sharing service.
  • If you are serving alcohol at your party, make sure all guests leave with a sober driver.
  • Everyone in the vehicle should be wearing a seat belt – it’s your best defense against impaired drivers.
  • Slow down and if you see an impaired driver on the road, contact law enforcement – your actions could save a life.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.