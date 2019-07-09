Devon Hall scores 10 for OKC in Summer League win

Former UVA standout Devon Hall had 10 points on 4-of-6 shooting in an 84-76 Oklahoma City win over Croatia in NBA Summer League action on Tuesday.

Hall is averaging 7.3 points per game through three Summer League games with OKC, on 33.3 percent shooting from the field.

Hall, a 2018 second-round pick by OKC, split the 2018-2019 season between Australia and the NBA G-League. The 6’5″ guard averaged 9.2 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in Australia before joining the Thunder’s G-League affiliate, OKC Blue, where he averaged 7.3 points per game in 10 appearances.

At UVA, Hall was a second-team All-ACC selection as a senior in 2018, averaging 11.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, shooting 45.4 percent from the floor and 43.2 percent from three-point range.

He was the 53rd selection in the 2018 NBA Draft.

Story by Chris Graham

