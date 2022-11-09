Democrats hold serve in two of Virginia’s three tightly contested U.S. House races

Democrats held on to two of their three closely contested congressional seats in Virginia, with Abigail Spanberger and Jennifer Wexton winning their Northern Virginia races against Republican challengers, and Elaine Luria, a member of the House Jan. 6 committee, losing in Hampton Roads.

Spanberger is on her way to a four-point win over Republican Yesli Vega in the Seventh District.

Wexton is ahead of Republican Hung Cao by six points in the 10th District race.

Luria, who has represented the Second District since her win in 2018, is down four percentage points to Republican State Sen. Jen Kiggans at this writing.

Going into Tuesday’s midterms, Democrats held seven of Virginia’s 11 U.S. House seats; Dems will hold six of the 11 after the midterms.

None of the other eight races were particularly close, demonstrating the power of gerrymandering, by which both parties work together to create a large number of non-competitive districts.

In the Fifth District, representing the Route 29 corridor from the far Northern Virginia exurbs through Albemarle County to the North Carolina border, MAGA Republican Bob Good won re-election by a 20.7 percent margin over Democrat Josh Throneburg.

In the Sixth, representing the I-81 corridor from the Winchester area down to the Roanoke area, another MAGA Republican, Ben Cline, won re-election by a 30.4 percent margin over Democrat Jennifer Lewis.