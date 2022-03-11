Democratic Party leadership candidates join call for fall House elections

Published Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, 3:23 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Three candidates for Democratic Party of Virginia state leadership positions are calling on the party to unite in defending the voting rights of Virginians and supporting 2022 House of Delegates elections in constitutional districts.

A Wednesday Washington Post column all but called Virginia Democrats hypocrites on the issue of voting rights, observing that “(a)t bottom, they, like their Republican counterparts, are all about minimizing risk and maximizing the odds of reelection.”

Although the Democratic Party of Virginia claims to be the party of voting rights, thus far state party leadership has not weighed in publicly on the issue of 2022 House of Delegates elections, and the topic has not yet come up in the state party leadership races.

“I asked the DPVA Central Committee and leadership to take a stand on this voting rights issue last November, but there wasn’t any apparent interest,” said Josh Stanfield, who is running for the position of state party chair. “Now we have a new Central Committee, we’ll soon have new leadership, and I hope we can unify from the get-go on the issue of defending the voting rights of Virginia’s growing and increasingly diverse population.”

“Even though we as candidates have different perspectives and disagree on some issues, we should all come together and show unity in support of the constitutional rights of Virginians,” said Rebecca Daly, a candidate for DPVA secretary.

“The 2021 House of Delegates elections were held in unconstitutional districts, and in order to protect the voting rights of Virginians we must have legal, constitutional elections as soon as possible – which means this year,” said Kristin Hoffman, who is running for the position of second vice chair-rules.

The elections for DPVA chair, vice chairs, secretary and treasurer take place digitally on March 19.