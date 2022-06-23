Danville man dead from injuries in two-vehicle crash in Franklin County

Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday on Route 116 in Franklin County.

A 2018 Hyundai Sonata was traveling north on Route 116, when the vehicle crossed the center line and struck a 2019 Ford F-250 head-on.

The driver of the Hyundai was identified as Jonathan Eric Lewis, 44, of Danville.

Lewis was not wearing his seatbelt and was transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died.

The crash remains under investigation.