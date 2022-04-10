Cumming leads Liberty in 8-3 win over FGCU

Right-hander Dylan Cumming pitched eight strong innings, as the Liberty Flames defeated the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 8-3 at Worthington Field at Liberty Baseball Stadium Saturday afternoon.

Cumming held a potent FGCU offense in check most of the afternoon, running his record to 2-1 on the season. The senior gave up three runs on seven hits over eight innings. He struck out five and did not walk a batter.

Liberty center field Derek Orndorff had two hits in the contest, including an RBI triple in the fifth to give the Flames a 3-2 advantage. He also scored twice.

Left fielder Three Hillier tied the game in the fourth inning with a two-run home run, his third of the year, for the Flames. The outfielder knocked in a career-high three runs in the contest.

Leading 4-3, Liberty broke open the contest in the bottom of the eighth inning. The Flames batted around and scored four runs for the final score of 8-3.

Liberty takes the three-game ASUN series between the two teams with victories in the first games. The Flames move to 19-10 overall and improve its ASUN record to 6-5. FGCU falls to 20-11 overall and 7-4 in ASUN play.

