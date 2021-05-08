Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of May 10-14

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at http://www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Route 250 Emergency Closure Information, Albemarle-Nelson counties

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Emergency work zone due to rockslide. Road closed between Route 6 (Afton Mountain Road) in Nelson County and Route 750 (Old Turnpike Road) just west of Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Use Interstate 64 to cross Afton Mountain. Closure will remain in place for several weeks.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Diverging Diamond Interchange: Eastbound and westbound left lane closed on Route 250 (Richmond Road) near Interstate 64 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday and Monday night. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Sign repairs between mile marker 114 and mile marker 119. Expect shoulder closures in both directions Monday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Drainage work between mile maker 122 and mile marker 123. Eastbound right shoulder closed from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Bridge work at mile marker 118 over Route 29. Expect alternating westbound lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Business Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Installation of reflective pavement markers between the city of Charlottesville limits and Route 29/250. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 1421 (Elk Drive) to the Orange County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 627 (Carters Mountain Road) to Route 708 (Red Hill Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Mowing operations from Route 250 (Richmond Road) to Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Pipe work just south of Lewis and Clark Drive. Southbound right turn lane closed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from Route 649 (Proffit Road) to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Mowing operations from the Nelson County line to Charlottesville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Monacan Trail Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect alternating lane closures from Route 711 (Burton Road) to Route 697 (Sutherland Road) Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Pipe work between Route 729 (Milton Road) and the Rivanna River bridge. Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Mowing operations from Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Orange County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue/Three Notched Road) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers from Route 250 (Ivy Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike/Ivy Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Nelson County line to Route 637 (Dick Woods Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Mowing operations from the city of Charlottesville limits to the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Route 250 (Richmond Road) – Pavement marking work between Route 22 (Louisa Road) and the Fluvanna County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Route 616 (Black Cat Road) – Installation of raised pavement markers from the Fluvanna County line to Route 22 (Louisa Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 631 (Old Lynchburg Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed from Route 781 (Sunset Avenue Extended) to Route 1870 (Ambrose Commons Drive) starting Monday. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

Route 635 (Miller School Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 637 (Dick Woods Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). Expect alternating lane closures Thursday and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 654 (Barracks Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 656 (Georgetown Road) to Route 601 (Old Garth Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 1403 (Berkmar Drive) – Road work under VDOT permit between Route 1438 (Hilton Heights Road) and Route 1417 (Woodbrook Drive). Southbound traffic will use center lane.

Culpeper County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Rappahannock County line to Route 622 (Old Bridge Road). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday.

(NEW) Route 640 (Ryland Chapel Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) to Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 663 (Alanthus Road) – Pavement marking operations from Route 29 (James Madison Highway) to Route 625 (Mount Zion Church Road). Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1100 (Walker Road) – Resurfacing operations from Route 1104 (Rolling Hills Drive) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

(NEW) Route 1104 (Rolling Hills Drive) – Resurfacing operations from Route 603 (White Shop Road) to the dead end. Expect alternating lane closures Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Ditch cleaning operations. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes between mile marker 18 and mile marker 33 Monday through Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations between mile marker 16 and mile marker 31. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Installation of raised pavement markers in both directions between mile marker 14 and mile marker 36. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 15/29 (Lee Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit between town of Warrenton and Route 1405 (Nordix Drive). Expect brief traffic stops and alternating lane closures Tuesday through Thursday from 11:30 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Route 17 (James Madison Highway) – Extension of right turn lane at Route 698 (O’Bannon Road). Right lane closed Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Ditch cleaning operations at Route 650 (Messick Road). Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Route 28 (Catlett Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit near Route 616 (Bristersburg Road). Expect alternating lane closures nightly from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 245 (Old Tavern Road) – Bridge work at Interstate 66. Southbound right lane closed. Speed limit reduced to 45 miles per hour. Use caution traveling through the work zone.

(NEW) Route 702 (Frogtown Road) – Installation of pipe. Road closed to through traffic near Route 762 (Prince Road) Wednesday starting at 7:30 a.m. Use alternate routes.

Fluvanna County

Route 656 (Bremo Road) – Rehabilitating two bridges about 0.3-mile east of Route 657 (Bremo Bluff Road). Use alternate routes. Anticipated completion July 5.

Greene County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line. Expect mobile lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Mowing operations from the Rockingham County line to the Orange County line. Expect mobile lane closures and slow moving vehicles near the travel lanes from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 633 (Amicus Road) – Emergency repairs to bridge at Twin Lakes. Road closed to through traffic Monday through Thursday. Use alternate routes.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Utility work under VDOT permit between mile marker 143 and mile marker 136. Be alert for slow roll operations and brief traffic stops in both directions Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Installation of raised pavement markers between mile marker 131 and mile marker 136. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Debris removal operations from mile marker 131 to mile marker 147. Expect mobile shoulder closures and workers near the travel lanes Monday and Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations from mile marker 147 to mile marker 140. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Wednesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load between mile marker 136 and Interstate 81. Be alert for slow moving westbound vehicles Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 22/208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes between Route 625 (Chalk Level Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road).

(NEW) Route 33 (Spotswood Trail/Jefferson Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 15 (James Madison Highway) to the Hanover County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures starting Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 208 (Courthouse Road/Davis Highway) – Inspection of reflective pavement markers between Route 642 (Old Bickley Town Road) and the town of Mineral. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Route 647 (Harts Mill Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over the South Anna River. Road closed to through traffic. Detour via Route 640 (East Old Mountain Road) and Route 522 (Cross County Road). Anticipated completion Sept. 22.

Route 767 (School Bus Road) – School Bus Road realignment project. Relocating Route 767 to align with Route 625 (Chalk Level Road). Be alert for construction workers and vehicles near the travel lanes. Anticipated completion Dec. 15.

Madison County

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Work under VDOT permit. Southbound right lane closed near Business Route 29 (Main Street) Monday starting at 9 a.m.

(UPDATE) Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road/Orange Road) – Mowing operations from the Greene County line to Route 15 (James Madison Highway). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Mowing operations from the Orange County line to the Rappahannock County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Debris removal operations between Route 639 (Chicken Mountain Road) and Gordonsville. Southbound right lane and shoulder closed Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Gordonsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Fluvanna County line to the town of Gordonsville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 3 (Germanna Highway) to the town of Orange. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 20 (Constitution Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Orange to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) – Pavement marking operations from the town of Gordonsville to the Greene County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 231 (Blue Ridge Turnpike) – Pavement marking operations from Gordonsville to the Madison County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Spotsylvania County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday.

Route 635 (Greenwood Road) – Replacing bridge over the Norfolk Southern Railroad. Expect intermittent daytime flagging operations. Existing bridge will remain open to traffic during construction. Anticipated completion June 2021.

Rappahannock County

(UPDATE) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Page County line to the Culpeper County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (F T Valley Road) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Route 522 (Sperryville Pike). Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Pavement marking operations from Route 211 (Lee Highway) to the Warren County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to Sperryville. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

