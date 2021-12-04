Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of Dec. 6-10

Published Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, 3:33 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Culpeper District traffic information is also available on Twitter at @VaDOTCulp and on VDOT’s website at www.virginiadot.org/travel/travel_alerts/culpeper/default.asp.

Albemarle County

Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

(UPDATE) S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect westbound right lane closures between Route 1146 (Hunters Way) and FR 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and I-64 westbound off ramp lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Expect westbound right lane closures between Route 1146 (Hunters Way) and FR 179 (Hansens Mountain Road) and I-64 westbound off ramp lane closures Sunday through Thursday from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area. Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closure with traffic controller by flaggers, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Tree trimming. Mobile work zone with westbound right shoulder closures between mile marker 112 and mile marker 99, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(UPDATE) Mowing operations: Expect mobile work zones, slow-moving vehicles and alternating lane closures on the following primary routes Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for shadow vehicles and mowing tractors as you approach the work area.

S. 250 (Richmond Road) from Route 616 (Black Cat Road) to the Fluvanna County line

Route 22 (Louisa Road) from U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) to the Louisa County line

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) from Route 635 (Miller School Road) to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike)

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Tree removal. Mobile work zone with southbound left lane and shoulder closures from Route 643 (Rio Mills Road) to crossover to the south, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit from U.S. 250 Business to Interstate 64. Expect mobile work zone with right shoulder closure northbound Monday through Friday from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Monacan Trail) – Debris cleanup from Route 962 (Plank Road) to the Interstate 64 interchange. Mobile alternating lane closures, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

(NEW) U.S. 250 (Richmond Road) – Curb and gutter repair between Route 1140 (Davidson Road) and Route 1109 (Peter Jefferson Parkway), right lane and right shoulder closure, Tuesday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 631 (Rio Road East) – Sidewalk work between Route 1177 (Dunlora Drive) and Route 1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 742 (Avon Street Extended) – Turn lane construction between Route 1101 (Avon Court) and Route 1150 (Mill Creek Drive). Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday, 7:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Culpeper County

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 633 (Alum Springs Road). Expect right shoulder closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fauquier County

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Tree trimming operations. Mobile work zone with eastbound and westbound shoulder closures between mile markers 15 and 25, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Be alert for workers and equipment on the highway shoulder.

U.S. 15 Eastern Bypass – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with southbound left shoulder closures from Warrenton town limit to U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Highway), Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project. Anticipated completion December 2022.

U.S. 17 (Winchester Road) – New traffic pattern in effect at the Interstate 66 interchange south of the town of Marshall. Southbound Route 17 traffic will stop at the crossover for northbound Route 17 traffic turning onto I-66 west. Use caution while traffic adjusts to the new pattern.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Turn lane construction. Expect workers on the southbound right shoulder near Route 837 (Old Marsh Road) Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

U.S. 29 Business (James Madison Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Mobile work zone with southbound left shoulder closures, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 55 (West Main Street) – Alternating lane closures during concrete work in the town of Marshall between Route 1003 (Rectortown Road) and U.S. 17 Business. Alternating lane closures Monday through Friday between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. with traffic controlled by flaggers.

Route 616 (Beach Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 674 (Green Road) to Route 643 (Meetze Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 674 (Green Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 636 (Stoney Road) to Route 616 (Beach Road). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the Route 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Utility work under VDOT permit from Route 667 (Old Dumfries Road) to Route 607 (Shenandoah Path). Expect alternating lane closures Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Fluvanna County

Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Maintenance of VDOT informational signs at Route 600 (South Boston Road). Left shoulder closure with workers and equipment near the travel lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Greene County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Albemarle County line to the Madison County line, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Turn lane construction. Northbound left lane and shoulder closure Sunday through Thursday, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Louisa County

(UPDATE) Route 208 (Davis Highway) – School Bus Road realignment project. Be alert for new traffic pattern in effect through the project. Follow directions through the work zone between Route 625 (Chalklevel Road) and Route 767 (School Bus Road). Expect intermittent lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at Route 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) U.S. 29 (South Seminole Trail) – Mowing operations from the Culpeper County line to the Greene County line, Monday through Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) – Shoulder repairs between U.S. 211 (Lee Highway) and Route 632 (Black Rock Ford Road). Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Monday and Tuesday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) – Ditch cleaning between Route 621 (Yancey Road) and the Culpeper County line. Alternating lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday and Thursday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related



