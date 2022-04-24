Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Week of April 25-29

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the next week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(UPDATE) Debris cleanup – Be alert for multiple crews in the following areas as they remove trees and other storm debris from roadsides. Expect mobile, alternating road closures.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike). From Route 796 (Brooksville Road) to Route 689 (Burchs Creek Road), in the westbound and eastbound lanes, Thursday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 231 (Gordonsville Road). From Route 22 (Louisa Road) to the Louisa County line, in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 240 (Three Notch’D Road). From Route 802 (Old Three Notch’d Road) to Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Thursday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(UPDATE) Ditch cleaning operations – Be alert for mobile work zones in the following areas.

Interstate 64. From mile marker 100 to mile marker 131, both shoulders will be closed in the eastbound and westbound lanes, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Interstate 64. From mile marker 100 to mile marker 106, the left lane and left shoulder will be closed, Monday through Friday, 2 a.m. to 6 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Slope work. The scenic overlook at mile marker 100 will close while crews shore up the rocky outcropping sloping down to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) below. Expect single lane closures on U.S. 250 in westbound lanes daily. The scenic overlook on U.S. 250 will also close. Project completion expected early May, weather permitting.

(UPDATE) Pipe repairs/installation – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

S. 29 (Monacan Trail Road). Expect alternating lane closures between Route 697 (Sutherland Road) and Route 633 (Heards Mountain Road), in the northbound and southbound lanes, Monday through Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 637 (Dick Woods Road). Road closed between Route 177 (Langford Drive) and Route 677 (Bloomfield Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Detours will be in place Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures in the southbound lanes between Route 631 (Rio Road west) and Route 866 (Greenbrier Drive), from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m., Monday through Friday.

U.S. 29/250 Bypass – Bridge Deck Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes at Route 654 (Barracks Road), Sunday through Friday, 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

(UPDATE) Albemarle Design-Build Projects – Be alert for construction activities in the following areas:

S. 250 (Richmond Road) at Interstate 64. Construction of diverging diamond interchange. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Right two lanes and right and left shoulders closed from the eastbound off-ramp to U.S. 250. Expect alternating lane closures on the westbound off-ramp to U.S. 250, Sunday through Friday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Use caution traveling through the work zone and be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work area.

Route 20 (Stony Point Road) at Route 649 (Proffit Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect intermittent lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers, Wednesday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour.

S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) at Route 151 (Critzer Shop Road). Construction of a roundabout. Expect single lane closures with traffic controlled by flaggers between 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., Monday through Friday. Speed limit reduced to 25 miles per hour. Be alert for equipment and workers near the travel lanes and follow signs through the work zone.

(UPDATE) Water Main Replacement Project – Be aware of contract crews working on the following roads Drivers can expect lane closures under flagging operations.

Route 654 (Barracks Road) between Route 656 (Georgetown Road) and Huntwood Lane, Monday through Tuesday, 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Route 1472 (Old Forge Road) at Route 656 (Georgetown Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday.

U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Roadway improvements. Expect alternating flagging operations in both the eastbound and westbound lanes, from Route 1260 (Cory Farm Road) to Radford Lane, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

(UPDATE) Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Bridge substructure repair/replacement. Expect alternating lane closures between Route 744 (Hunt Club Road) and Route 600 (Campbell Road), in the eastbound and westbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Route 240 (Crozet Avenue) – Bridge superstructure replacement. Traffic reduced to one lane controlled by temporary signal between Route 1231 (Davis Drive) and Route 691 (Tabor Street) through mid-July 2022. Expect congestion and delays during peak traffic hours.

1481 (Pen Park Lane). Expect alternating lane closures with flagging operations and workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Culpeper County

(NEW) Route 730 (Indian Run Road) – Rural Rustic Repairs. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound and southbound lanes between Route 639 (Holly Springs Road) and the Rappahannock County line, Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Be alert for work crews in the following areas.

S. 211 (Lee Highway). Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound lanes between Route 622 (Old Bridge Road) and Route 229 (Rixeyville Road) from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right lane closures between Route 611 (Waterford Road) and Route 726 (Little Fork Church Road), Thursday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.z

Route 229 (Rixeyville Road). Expect right shoulder closures from U.S. 211 to the Culpeper County line, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fauquier County

Interstate 66 – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect right shoulder closures, eastbound and westbound, between mile marker 14 and mile marker 37, Sunday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Be alert for traffic controls and directional signs as you approach the work zones.

(NEW) U.S. 17 (James Madison Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes at Route 699 (Merry Oaks Lane), Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) – Replacing southbound bridge over the railroad and Route 805 (Bealeton Road). One southbound lane closed. Lane closure will remain in place for majority of project.

(UPDATE) U.S. 17 (West Main Street) – Road work. Expect alternating lane closures in the northbound lanes between Route 1003 (Frost Street) and U.S. 17 (Winchester Road), Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 55 (John Marshall Highway) – Utility work under VDOT permit. Expect lane and shoulder closures in the westbound lanes at Route 724 (Pleasant Vale Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

(NEW) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect mobile alternating lane closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 611 (Sowego Road). In the eastbound and westbound lanes, between Route 612 (Brent Town Road) and Route 806 (Elk Run Road)

Route 612 (Brent Town Road). In the northbound and southbound lanes, between Route 609 (Courthouse Road) and Route 610 (Garrisonville Road)

Route 647 (Crest Hill Road) – Bridge replacement. The bridge over Thumb Run is closed for replacement of the structure. Detour signs will direct traffic to use Route 635 (Hume Road) and Route 688 (Leeds Manor Road). The new bridge will reopen to traffic by Nov. 11, 2022.

Route 674 (Frytown Road) – Roadway reconstruction. Road closed to through traffic between Route 678 (Bald Eagle Drive) and Route 1440 (Millwood Drive). Local traffic follow directional signs. Project completion expected June 3.

Route 805 (Bealeton Road) – Road reduced to one lane under the U.S. 17 (Marsh Road) bridge during bridge replacement project. Traffic controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Route 806 (Elk Run Road) – Expect alternating lane closures between Route 667 (Catlett Road) and Route 607 (Shenandoah Path), in the northbound and southbound lanes, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

(UPDATE) Updating directional signs – Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Interstate 66. In the eastbound lanes between mile marker 21 and mile marker 22

Interstate 66. In the eastbound lanes at mile marker 30

Interstate 66. In the eastbound lanes from Ramp 23 (Lea Road) to Route 731 (Cobbler Mountain Road)

Interstate 66. In the eastbound lanes from Ramp 31 to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road)

Interstate 66. In the westbound lanes at mile marker 25

Interstate 66. In the westbound lanes between mile marker 32 and mile marker 33

Interstate 66. In the westbound lanes from Ramp 31 to Route 245 (Old Tavern Road)

S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the northbound lanes between Route 721 (Free State Road) and Route 185 (Grove Lane)

S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the northbound lanes between Route 1005 (Renalds Avenue) and Route 1002 (Sunset Lane)

S 17 (Winchester Road). In the northbound lanes between route 713 (Maidstone Road) and the on ramp to Interstate 66

S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the southbound lanes at Route 812 (Dondoric Farm Road)

S. 17 (Winchester Road). In the southbound lanes between Route 831 (Crooked Run Road) and Route 623 (Three Fox Lane)

Fluvanna County

(NEW) U.S. 15 (James Madison Highway) – Updating directional signs. Expect right shoulder closures in the northbound lanes, between Route 617 (Little Creek Road) and the Louisa County Line, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route 639 (Long Acre Road) – Bridge superstructure repair/replacement. All lanes closed at Route 640 (Haden Martin Road) through May 12. Drivers should use alternate routes.

Louisa County

Interstate 64 – Ditch cleaning operations. Expect right shoulder closures in the eastbound and westbound lanes from mile marker 131 to mile marker 148, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Route 522 (Cross County Road) – Construction of a roundabout at U.S. 250 (Broad Street Road) near the Goochland County line. Expect flagging operations Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Madison County

(UPDATE) Utility work under VDOT permit – Expect right shoulder closures, southbound, in the following areas, Monday through Friday.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) at Route 733 (Oak Hill Court) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

S. 29 (Seminole Trail) between Route 230 (Wolftown-Hood Road) and Route 662 (Shelby Road), 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Updating directional signs — Expect right shoulder closures in the following areas, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

S. 211 (Lee Highway). In the eastbound lanes, between U.S. 522 (Sperryville Pike) to U.S. 211(Lee Highway)

S. 211 (Lee Highway). In the westbound lanes at the turnaround near School House Road

S. 211 (Lee Highway). In the westbound lanes between Route 612 (Old Hollow Road) and Waterpenny Lane.

