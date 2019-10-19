Culpeper District Traffic Alerts: Oct. 21-25

The following highway work is scheduled, weather permitting, in the Culpeper District during the upcoming week. Traffic movements may be restricted and speed limits reduced in work zones. (NEW) or (UPDATE) indicate revisions since last week’s report.

Albemarle County

(NEW) Interstate 64 –Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 100 and mile marker 131.1. Mobile shoulder closure Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

(UPDATE) Interstate 64 – Eastbound shoulder maintenance between mile marker 118 and 120. Be alert for slow moving vehicles on the shoulder Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Inspection of westbound bridge over Stockton Creek between mile markers 108 and 109. Westbound right lane closed Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road/Monticello Avenue) – Rehabilitation of Interstate 64 bridges over Route 20. Expect alternating lane closures on Route 20 underneath the bridges from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Friday.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Installation of sign near Route 720 (Harris Creek Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Installation of sign near Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway). Expect workers near the travel lanes Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Scottsville Road) – Pavement patching operations near Marshall Court. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 20 (Stony Point Road) – Northbound debris removal and drainage work. Mobile, alternating lane closures from Route 816 (Key West Drive) to Route 1422 (Dorrier Drive) Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway) – Installation of sign near Route 20 (Scottsville Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 231 (Gordonsville Road) – Debris removal between Route 783 (Millwood Lane) and Route 740 (Zion Hill Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Ivy Road) – Installation of sign near Route 240 (Three Notched Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) – Installation of sign near Route 151 (Critzers Shop Road). Expect workers near the travel lanes Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Road and utility work under VDOT permit for new development. Right shoulder closed from north of Route 649 (Proffit Road) to Northside Drive.

Route 606 (Dickerson Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Rivanna River. Road closed to through traffic. Follow detour. Anticipated completion Dec. 2019.

Route 1521 (Timberwood Parkway) – Hollymead Dam Reinforcement Project. Northbound lane closed under VDOT permit from Shadybrook Trail to Cove Pointe Road. Follow signed detour.

Culpeper County

Brandy Station Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot closed to parking. Towing enforced. Anticipated completion Nov. 25.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Inspection of bridge over Rappahannock River at Fauquier County line. Expect alternating lane closures in both directions Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Route 610 (Elys Ford Road) – Inspection of bridge over Rapidan River at Spotsylvania County line. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Fauquier County

(UPDATE) Interstate 66 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 18 and 28. Expect slow moving vehicles near the westbound travel lanes Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and eastbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 66 – Westbound guardrail work at mile marker 20. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes overnight Monday.

Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) – Construction of grade-separated interchange near Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road).

· Expect intermittent daily lane closures.

· Contractor will maintain 11-foot travel lanes with barrier in place in both directions.

(NEW) Route 17 (Marsh Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad in Bealeton. Expect alternating lane closures Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Median and turn lane improvements just north of the Route 17 (Marsh Road) intersection at Opal. Expect left lane closures 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday, and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday.

(NEW) Route 29 (James Madison Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Route 661 (Oak Shade Road) and Route 844 (Fayettesville Road). Northbound left shoulder closed Thursday and Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Route 690 (Bear Wallow Road) – Work under VDOT permit between the town of Warrenton and Route 628 (Cannonball Gate Road). Road reduced to one lane controlled by flagging Monday between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Work will occur on Tuesday or Wednesday if postponed on Monday.

Route 767 (Tenerife Road) – Rehabilitating bridge over Walnut Branch. Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route 880 (Lord Fairfax Road) – Shoulder closures and intermittent flagging operations near Route 15/17/29 (Eastern Bypass) for Warrenton Southern Interchange project. Be alert for workers near the travel lanes Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Warrenton Park and Ride – Park and ride expansion project. Lot open to parking. Minor parking restrictions expected during installation of lighting and landscaping.

Louisa County

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Transportation of a super load. Expect slow moving vehicles eastbound between mile marker 136 and mile marker 177 Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(NEW) Interstate 64 – Mowing operations in both directions between mile marker 131 and mile marker 148. Mobile shoulder closure Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Left lane closed Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Route 22 (Louisa Road) – Tree trimming operations from Route 33 (Jefferson Highway) to the Albemarle County line. Expect mobile, alternating lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(NEW) Route 208 (Courthouse Road) – Inspection of bridge over South Anna River. Expect alternating lane closures controlled by flagging Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Madison County

Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes from the Culpeper County line to Route 678 (Tibbs Shop Road). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

(NEW) Route 29 (Seminole Trail) – Resurfacing operations in southbound lanes from Route 634 (Oak Park Road) to Route 733 (Oak Hill Court). Expect lane closures Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Orange County

(UPDATE) Route 3 (Germanna Highway) – Pavement marking operations from the Culpeper County line to the Spotsylvania County line. Expect eastbound lane closures Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

(UPDATE) Route 15 (James Madison Highway) – Line painting operations from Route 674 (Little Skyline Drive) to the town of Orange. Be alert for slow moving vehicles Tuesday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 615 (Rapidan Road) – Inspection of bridge over the Rapidan River near Route 673 (Old Rapidan Road). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

(NEW) Route 655 (Jacksontown Road) – Inspection of bridge over the railroad near Route 20 (Constitution Highway). Expect lane closures controlled by flagging Monday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rappahannock County

(NEW) Route 211 (Lee Highway) – Tree trimming operations between Library Road and Ash Tree Road. One westbound lane closed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Road conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

