Cross country: No. 19 UVA men win Penn State National Open

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

The No. 19 UVA men’s cross country team won the Penn State National Open with all five of the team’s scoring runners finishing in the top 25 at the meet on Friday (Oct. 12) at the Blue-White Golf Course in University Park, Pa.

“I’m very pleased with our results today,” head men’s cross country coach Jason Dunn said. “Our guys competed tough and did a great job of running together and working as a team throughout the race. Ultimately, today was just one more step towards our preparations for the postseason, so we’re looking forward to getting back to work tomorrow.”

Virginia topped five ranked opponents with the victory, including No. 18 Eastern Kentucky, who finished second, and No. 16 Arkansas, who finished third.

Graduate student Brent Demarest (Charleston, S.C.), redshirt junior Ari Klau (West Hartford, Conn.) and junior AJ Ernst (Marblehead, Mass.) led the team with top-10 finishes. Demarest placed sixth with a time of 25.06, while Klau finished seventh with a time of 25:08 and Ernst finished eighth with a time of 25:12.

Redshirt junior Alex Corbett (Burke, Va.) was the fourth UVA runner to cross the finish line, placing 19th with a time of 25:24 as sophomore Rohann Asfaw (Rockville, Md.) rounded out the scoring runners with a 21st-place finish and a time of 25:27.

The team will compete next at the ACC Championships. The conference meet will be held in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Oct. 26.

Green leads UVA women with Top 5 finish at Penn State National Open

Freshman Abbey Green (Bethesda, Md.) led the Virginia women’s cross country team with a fourth-place finish on Friday (Oct. 12) at the Penn State National Open at the Blue-White Golf Course in University Park, Pa. The Cavaliers finished 14th overall with a score of 362.

“I was a bit disappointed in how we raced as a team,” head women’s cross country coach Megan LaVoie said. “I thought Abbey (Green) had a great race, but the gap between our first and fifth runner was way too much. We have to fight a little more on the course than what we did today. We have two weeks to work before heading into ACCs.”

Green captured a fourth-place finish with a time of 20.40 in the 6k race. She was followed by freshman Emma Wolcott (Leesburg, Va.), who recorded a time of 21.38 for 65th place. Sophomore Kiera Bothwell (Springfield, Va.) and freshman Helena Lindsay (Yokohama, Japan) finished 79th and 88th, respectively. Bothwell ran a time of 21.43, while Lindsay captured a time of 21.49. Sophomore Hannah Moran (Salam, Va.) rounded out the scoring runs for the Cavaliers. She finished 126th with a time of 22:14.

The Cavaliers will compete next at the ACC Championships in Chestnut Hill, Mass., on Oct. 26.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment