Court Square Theater presents X2 Comedy on Saturday

Published Thursday, Apr. 7, 2022, 10:38 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Subscribe to AFP podcasts on Apple Podcasts Spotify and Pandora News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The X2 Comedy Series returns to Court Square Theater Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Ryheem Johnson, Washington, D.C., actor and stand-up comedian, is headliner for the show, which features high quality, clean (PG-13) laughs from nationally touring, regional and local comedians.

Tickets ($20 each) are available online at valleyarts.org/performances, with group discounts available (call 540-433-9189).

Doors open at 7 p.m. for the 7:30 p.m. show.

Johnson began his career as a fashion and fitness model before moving to acting and comedy. He has been featured on numerous commercials (including GEICO) and TV shows such as “For My Man.” A highly sought-after comedian, Johnson is known for his engaging style and gift for writing material from his head while performing on stage.

Baltimore-based comedian Mike Moran (who attended middle school in Harrisonburg) is feature performer for the April CST event. Moran hosts the “Confessional Podcast,” and has performed with Michael Ian Black, Creed Bratton, and Robert Klien, interviewed Patton Oswalt, and Tom Arnold, and written for Skeptic Magazine and Hard Times.

James Madison University professor Chris Womack, who has educated and entertained students for 28 years, hosts the evening, with Dawn Davis Womack, creator of the “Virginia is For Laughers” podcast, as the opener.

Like this: Like Loading...