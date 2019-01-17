Commonwealth Transportation Board releases draft Smart Scale project scores

The Commonwealth Transportation Board this week released scores for transportation projects that have been vetted and validated through the third round of the Smart Scale prioritization program.

The Smart Scale process ensures an objective, data-driven approach to selecting which transportation projects to develop in the Commonwealth and the delivery of projects that offer the most beneficial improvements to a region.

Transportation project applications are submitted biennially by localities, regional entities, and metropolitan organizations and scored based on factors including safety improvements, congestion reduction, accessibility, land use (in larger regions), environmental quality, and economic development.

After projects are submitted for review, project details are available for public review and input during nine public meetings across the state in the fall. The CTB will announce the final funding decisions on projects that will be included in the Six-Year Improvement Program in June 2019. Once projects are selected for funding in the program, they will be fully funded through construction.

“This is the first step in a process that will include CTB review, public input, and collaboration to ensure we are funding the most critical projects with the limited resources we have available,” said Virginia Secretary of Transportation Shannon Valentine.

Smart Scale projects are solutions that typically provide a capital improvement, transportation demand management, or safety improvement.

In other business, the CTB approved the following:

A $23 million contract was awarded to Corman Kokosing Construction Company of Annapolis Junction, MD, to replace the bridge that carries Denbigh Boulevard (Route 173) over Interstate 64 in Newport News in VDOT’s Hampton Roads District. The new bridge will consist of four 12-foot travel lanes, two 8-foot sidewalks and a 16-foot raised median. Project completion is expected in July 2021.

A $5.3 million contract was awarded to Perry Engineering Company, Inc., of Winchester, VA, for road reconstruction and intersection improvements for just over one mile on Route 655 in eastern Frederick County, located in VDOT’s Staunton District. The project will add turn lanes at the Route 655 intersections with Route 50 and Route 656. Project completion is expected in July 2020.

Six contracts totaling $38.5 million were awarded for paving in various locations in VDOT’s Bristol, Culpeper, Northern Virginia, and Salem districts, including:

Northern Virginia District

$5.1 million contract awarded to Arthur Construction Co., Inc., of Dulles

$5.7 million contract awarded to Virginia Paving Company, a division of Eurovia Atlantic Coast, LLC, of Charlotte, NC

$6.1 million contract awarded to Francis O. Day Co., Inc., of Rockville, MD Bristol District

$5.6 million contract awarded to W-L Construction & Paving, Inc., of Chilhowie Culpeper District

$6.3 million contract awarded to Superior Paving Corporation of Gainesville Salem District

$9.7 million contract awarded to Adams Construction Company of Roanoke

Appointed by the governor, the 17-member CTB establishes the administrative policies and approves funding allocation for Virginia’s transportation system.

For more information on CTB meeting times and locations:

http://www.ctb.virginia.gov/public_meetings/schedule_overview/default.asp.

For a listing of Smart Scale scores: http://fal.cn/rH4X.

