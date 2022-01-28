Cline: Federal employees need to get back to work

Ben Cline (R-VA-06) joined 38 members of Congress in sending a letter to President Biden demanding employees at federal agencies return to in-person work to ensure timely constituent services.

Despite federal personnel having early access to the COVID-19 vaccine and accommodations being made to ensure social distancing in the workplace, there are still several reports of agencies that handle direct constituent requests operating at a subpar level, primarily due to telework.

“At the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, agencies turning to remote work was a necessary precaution,” Cline said. “However, as we’ve learned more about the virus and vaccines have become widely available, it’s time for federal employees to return to the office. The months-long backlog constituents are facing to get a tax return from the IRS, a passport from the State Department, or benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs – to name just a few examples – is unacceptable. I call on President Biden to resolve this situation immediately.”

In the letter, Cline and his colleagues ask for information related to agency staffing and for a plan as to how the Administration intends to address the concerns mentioned.

The full letter can be found here.