Cline encourages STEM education through Congressional App Challenge
Congressman Ben Cline announced today his office’s participation in the Congressional App Challenge.
The App Challenge is a Congressional initiative to encourage student engagement in STEM and, more specifically, computer science. Middle and high school students from across America are invited to participate.
“The continued growth of computer science and STEM skills are essential for economic prosperity and innovation,” Cline said. “My office is excited to participate in the Congressional App Challenge to allow middle and high school students from across the District the chance to test their creativity and grow their programming skills.”
Registration is now open for students, and more detailed rules and guidelines can be found on the CAC’s website. The winning app from each congressional district will be on display in the Capitol for one year.
