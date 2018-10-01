Chris Greene Lake Park is closed to all water recreation until further notice

The public is advised to avoid the boat ramp and dog park at Chris Greene Lake Park in Albemarle County, as well as fishing areas, until further notice.

Trails, picnic areas, and the playground remain open. Signs are posted throughout the park. All other county public lakes and dog parks remain open.

On Monday, Albemarle County Parks & Recreation was contacted by a community member that their dog had become ill and passed away on Sunday. The dog had swam in the lake earlier in the day. While no tests link the illness to the lake, out of an abundance of caution, Parks & Recreation has decided to limit public contact with the lake until the results from the new water quality tests are available.

Chris Greene Lake is tested for water quality twice per month. The most recent tests were completed on Sept. 27 and showed no irregularities. However, as a precautionary measure, new tests will be performed Monday by the county’s contractor, as well as an independent laboratory.

