Charlottesville seeks offers to acquire ownership of Lewis, Clark & Sacajawea statue

Published Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, 7:04 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes and Spotify News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The City of Charlottesville is soliciting offers from entities interested in acquiring ownership of a bronze figurative sculpture depicting the 19th century explorers Lewis & Clark, and their Native American partner, Sacajawea.

The sculpture, entitled “Their First View of the Pacific,” was created by the famed American sculptor Charles Keck. The sculpture is designed to sit atop a tall carved rectangular pedestal of pink granite, also of Keck’s design.

The city will entertain offers that propose acquisition of the statue as well as the base. Each offer must set out detailed terms for the offeror’s acquisition and removal/relocation of the statue.

The Statue has been disassembled and is currently being stored at a city-owned location.

The base remains at its original location at the intersection of West Main and Ridge-McIntire Street.

Interested parties should review this four-page solicitation of offers for detailed information about how to respond.

Questions about this solicitation should be directed to Chip Boyles, city manager, no later than five (5) working days before the due date.

All questions must be through email correspondence to boylesc@charlottesville.gov.