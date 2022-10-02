charlottesville reading series announces readers for october event

The Charlottesville Reading Series will host an in-person reading on Friday, Oct. 21, at 7 p.m. at New Dominion Bookshop on the Downtown Mall in Charlottesville.

The event will feature readings by novelist Anna Beecher, poet Lauren K. Alleyne and novelist Mark Prins.

The event will be free to attend and open to the public.

Novelist Anna Beecher

Beecher is a writer and theater-maker from the United Kingdom.

Here Comes the Miracle, her first novel, was published in 2021 and was shortlisted for the Charlotte Aitken Trust Sunday Times Young Writer of the Year Award.

She is currently working on a memoir titled We All Come Home Alive.

Anna’s writing for performance spans storytelling, plays and immersive experiences, and has been presented at venues including Lincoln Center, Glastonbury Festival, and Barbican London.

She is an assistant professor of creative writing at the University of Virginia.

For more information, visit annabeecher.com.

Poet Lauren K. Alleyne

Alleyne is the author of two collections of poetry, Difficult Fruit (2014) and Honeyfish (2019), as well as coeditor of Furious Flower: Seeding the Future of African American Poetry (2020).

Her work has appeared in numerous publications including The New York Times, The Atlantic, Ms. Muse, Tin House, and The Caribbean Writer, among others.

Her most recent honors include nominations for a 2020 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Poetry, the 2020 Bocas Prize for Caribbean Literature and the Library of Virginia Literary Awards.

Born and raised in Trinidad and Tobago, Alleyne currently resides in Harrisonburg, where she is a professor of English at James Madison University and the director of the Furious Flower Poetry Center.

She is simultaneously pursuing a PhD in English with a focus on Caribbean literature at the University of Virginia.

For more information, visit laurenkalleyne.com.

Novelist Mark Prins

Prins is the author of The Latinist, published by W.W. Norton in 2022.

A graduate of the Iowa Writers’ Workshop, Mark has received fellowships from the Truman Capote Trust, the Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference and the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference.

Previously, he studied literature at Williams College and Exeter College, Oxford.

He lives in Brooklyn, N.Y.

For more information, visit mark-prins.com.

About the series

The Charlottesville Reading Series was founded by Julia Hoppe and Amie Whittemore in 2014 and presents in-person readings of poetry, prose and song in a monthly event for community members in Charlottesville.

Organizers recruit emerging and established writers from diverse backgrounds, both locally and nationally.

For more information about the series, please visit readingseries.org.

New Dominion Bookshop is located at 404 East Main St. in Charlottesville.

For more information, visit ndbookshop.com.