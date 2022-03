Charlottesville Police seek public’s help with investigation into Feb. 4 armed robbery

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Feb. 4 in the Water Street parking garage.

The suspect displayed a weapon to the victim and took the victim’s credit cards and phone.

If you have any information or questions, please contact the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.