Charlottesville Police provide updates on two March shootings

Published Monday, Apr. 4, 2022, 4:52 pm

The Charlottesville Police Department on Monday provided updates regarding two recent shooting incidents in the city.

On March 19, the Charlottesville Police Department responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Prospect Avenue. Upon arrival officers recovered several items of evidence. Through the course of the investigation a suspect was quickly identified.

Subsequently warrants were obtained for 22-year-old Charlottesville resident, Jalen Maurice Fitch. He is currently wanted on three felony charges related to the shooting.

On March 20, Charlottesville Police officers responded to a shooting at the Fry Springs Beach Club. Numerous items of evidence were recovered at the scene, multiple witness identified, and several vehicles struck by gunfire. Two adult males sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Through the course of the investigation, it has been determined that multiple shooters were involved. While the investigation is continuing and will be for the foreseeable future, two arrests have been made already.

Charlottesville Police have identified and arrested two Charlottesville residents with firearms offenses related to this investigation: Rymese Tremaine Walker, 23, and Miracle Octayvis Sims, 25.

Multiple other persons of interest have been identified through this large-scale investigation. Additional charges are pending.

Any persons wishing to provide further information regarding either of these investigations can contact Detective Edward Maney or the local Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000.

